California official says high-speed rail project can proceed

Two defense contractors were sentenced to prison Friday for conspiring to steal more than $3 million worth of medical equipment from Camp Pendleton that the military had planned to ship overseas to treat injured Marines.
It was all the buzz then, and four decades later people are still crazy over Star Wars. The original film opened 40-years ago this weekend and it was an instant sensation. News 8's Eric Kahnert went into our own archives to take us back to that day in history.
News 8's new mother Shannon Handy was walking with her mommy group Friday morning at Torrey Pines when an unexpected baby joined the group. Take a look!
Some people tell their kids to go for the gold. On Friday in Carlsbad, that's just what students did at La Costa Meadows Elementary.
The remains of a U.S. Navy pilot killed when his plane was shot down during the Vietnam War have been brought to San Diego for burial.
A 14-year-old Steele Canyon High School student was arrested for allegedly sending a threatening message to another student at the Spring Valley-area campus via Snapchat.
San Diego's crime rate in the first four months of this year was the lowest since at least 1990, Mayor Kevin Faulconer and police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said Friday.
The city of Chula Vista is honoring the lives of fallen members of the military and is dedicating seven new streets named for those killed in Afghanistan and Iraq.
If you think it's hard to sleep during warm nights now, it'll get worse in the future as the effects of climate change take hold, according to a study released Friday by UC San Diego.