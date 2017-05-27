Smartphone App: Homeowners help stop burglary while on vacation

MIRA MESA (NEWS 8) - Vacationing homeowners were hit by thieves in Mira Mesa, but thanks to a smartphone app, the crooks did not get away with it.

As soon as the five suspects allegedly broke into the empty home on Revelstoke Way Friday night, they were captured on the security cameras already set up.

The video was then transmitted in real-time to the vacationing home owner's smartphone.

Within five minutes, a small army of San Diego Police Department officers arrived at the home.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home - stationing manpower both in front and behind the house while the suspects were still inside and as they tried to flee.

A swift delivery of justice followed, assisted in large part by high-tech surveillance.