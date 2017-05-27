One arrest made in Bay Park SWAT standoff

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man, possibly armed, and holed up inside a home in the Bay Park community for about four hours Saturday surrendered to police without incident.



Police were notified a little after midnight about a male holding a gun in the 2300 block of Galveston Street. They arrived and tried to contact the suspect, who refused to come outside his residence, said San Diego police officer Tony Martinez.

"The male made verbal threats to commit suicide and shoot the police," Martinez said. "A SWAT call was initiated. The man remained inside his residence for about four hours"

Anthony Hernandez later surrendered and was taken into custody. A subsequent investigation revealed that he had physically assaulted his girlfriend and was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, he said.