Observing Memorial Day around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The public was invited Saturday to place American flags at grave sites at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, in preparation for the

annual Memorial Day observance.

The flag-setting event was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. with a ceremony at the cemetery's rostrum. Fort Rosecrans officials also asked those coming to the cemetery to not bring flowers because they'll distract from the flags.

For those that missed Saturday’s event, on Monday there will be a Memorial Day commemoration at 10 a.m. and will feature remarks from Vice Adm. Nora Tyson, commander of the Navy's Third Fleet.

Several other pre-Memorial Day events are planned Saturday.

Activities at the Veterans Museum in Balboa Park, began at 8 a.m. with members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Post 442 conducting a weekend- long reading of names of those killed in action. Writers formerly in the military associated with a La Jolla Playhouse group will read from their works beginning at 1 p.m. at the museum, which will also host a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m.

The band Lifehouse will headline the seventh annual Freedom Concert aboard the museum beginning at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds will be donated to Support The Enlisted Project, United Through Reading and the Navy SEAL Foundation.