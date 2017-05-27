San Diegans honor fallen service members

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Veterans are being honored across San Diego County during Memorial Day weekend.

Some San Diegans, including dozens of Boys and Girl Scout Troops spent Saturday placing American flags at burial sites at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery and reading the names of those who died in the line of duty.

"We're here to memorialize everybody that has served and sacrificed their lives to protect us and to give us the freedom that we all have today,” said Boy Scout, William Mummy.

The group made their way from grave to grave paying tribute to the fallen and made sure they honored every veteran with their appreciation.

“It means a lot. We probably would not be here today, if it were not for these guys right here,” added Nathan Martin an Eagle Scout and Boy Scout.

For those that missed Saturday’s event, there will be a Memorial Day commemoration at 10 a.m. Monday and will feature remarks from Vice Adm. Nora Tyson, commander of the Navy's Third Fleet.

Several other pre-Memorial Day events were also held Saturday, including activities at the Veterans Museum in Balboa Park.

Vietnam veteran Benjamin Rodriguez was among those at the Veterans Museum honoring his friends at the memorial. After he finds them, he reads off their names.

“Don't forget these follow heroes. It's very important because the price for freedom isn't free,” said Rodriguez.

There will be a candlelight vigil at Veterans Museum in Balboa Park at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Then Sunday starting at 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. the reading of the names of the fallen will continue.

And Monday, a ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. for Memorial Day.