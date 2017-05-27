DUI suspect leads police on high-speed chase in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - A 30-year-old Vista man was arrested for drunk driving and failure to yield Saturday morning after leading Carlsbad police on a high-speed pursuit that ended with the suspect crashing into a pole, according to authorities.
An officer witnessed a red, 2008 Toyota truck hit the center median on eastbound Palomar Airport Road east of Interstate 5 in Carlsbad at 1:50 a.m. and continue eastbound at a high rate of speed, according to Lt. Jeffery Smith.
The driver, who was later identified as Noel Williamson, got away.
During a search of the area, another Carlsbad police officer located a vehicle matching the description traveling on northbound Melrose Drive from Faraday Avenue in Vista.
"The officer attempted to stop the truck but a pursuit ensued," Smith said. "After a short pursuit, the truck crashed into a large pole at La Mirada Drive and Sycamore Avenue in Vista."
Williamson was taken into custody and was arrested on suspicion of a felony violation of failure to yield to an emergency police vehicle and misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol, Smith said.
The Vista Fire Department took Williamson to a local medical facility for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.
