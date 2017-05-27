Sen. Kamala Harris set to tour military sites in San Diego next week

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the California Democratic Party Convention in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, is scheduled to visit local Navy personnel in San Diego and Coronado next week, her office announced Saturday.

Harris is a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. On Friday, she will visit Naval Base Coronado's Naval Special Warfare Training Center to receive a briefing on capabilities and operations of the Navy SEALs and meet with a Special Reconnaissance Team, according to a statement released by her office.



Harris will also visit Naval Station San Diego, where she will tour the USS Theodore Roosevelt and receive a briefing on the Third Fleet with a focus on U.S. operations in the Pacific.



The freshman senator will also receive a tour and briefing at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in La Jolla.

Friday's military visits in San Diego County will come on the second of a two-day stopover in Southern California. Harris will spend Thursday in Los Angeles.