Bella Thorne 'Couldn't Be Happier' to Return L.A. After Scott Disick Drama in Cannes

Bella Thorne is stateside!
Barbra Streisand is mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Samantha.
Zoe Saldana looks stunning on the cover of C Magazine.
Nyle DiMarco is calling out Jamie Foxx.
The music world is mourning the loss of Gregg Allman.
Rest in peace, Gregg Allman.
Prince William paid his respects to the 22 people who tragically lost their lives during the Manchester attack on Monday.
Kevin Hart is thankful for his haters!
Another Duggar is headed down the aisle.
Ariana Grande may return to Manchester as soon as next week.