Man knocked out, stabbed at San Ysidro trolley station

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) - A 30-year-old was knocked out and stabbed three times at the Beyer Trolley Station early Sunday morning, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Two men walked up to the man and asked him for a cigarette at the station in the 4000 block of Beyer Boulevard. The next thing he remembers he was waking up on the ground with stab wounds, Heims said.

Police received the call just before 2 a.m.

An unidentified man drove the stabbing victim to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have further information about the suspects.