Navy parachutist on San Diego-based team dies during demonstration

A member of the U.S Navy Parachute Team "The Leap Frogs" during Sunday's show near Liberty State Park. (CBS NEW YORK/NICHOLAS ISABELLA)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (NEWS 8/AP) — A Navy Seal team member has died after his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week demonstration over the Hudson River.

A Navy spokesman said the accident occurred shortly after noon Sunday near Liberty State Park.

The parachutist was a member of an elite Navy parachute team called the Leap Frogs.

The Leap Frogs are a U.S. Navy Parachute Team based in San Diego.

The team member wasn't identified pending notification of his family.

The Navy says the parachutist was rescued from the water by the Coast Guard and local fire department responders who were on standby; he was pronounced dead at a hospital at 1:10 p.m.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, and I ask for all of your prayers for the Navy SEAL community who lost a true patriot today," said Rear Adm. Jack Scorby, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.

The cause of the parachute malfunction is under investigation.