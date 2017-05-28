University of San Diego graduation features distinguished alumni

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Commencement was held Sunday for seniors at the University of San Diego, with ceremonies featuring a pair of distinguished alumni.

Sunday morning, the College of Arts and Sciences heard from 1985 alumnus Peter Kiley, vice president of affiliate relations and communications at C-SPAN. Last year, Kiley was part of the 50th anniversary class inducted into the Denver-based Cable TV Pioneers group.

Three years ago, the college gave him its top career achievement award.

The featured speaker for the College of Business and College of Engineering Sunday afternoon was Chris Carr, a 1986 graduate who is executive vice president and chief procurement officer at Starbucks.

Carr was among the top 100 African Americans in the corporate world named last year by Savoy magazine. He serves on the USD Emerging Leaders Council and sits on the boards of Howard University and recreational equipment supplier REI.

Both ceremonies took place on campus at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.