Two men struck by Amtrak in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - One man was killed and another injured when they were struck by a passenger train in Oceanside, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported at 10:26 p.m. Sunday on the tracks parallel to South Coast Highway between Oceanside Boulevard and Morse Street, according to Oceanside police Lt. Ignacio Lopez.

"An Amtrak train was traveling southbound when two persons were observed walking on the edge of the tracks," said San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. J. King. “The train went into emergency braking but the train struck the two persons."

Oceanside officers first found one man with an injured arm, Lopez said. They looked further and found the second man dead at the scene. Both were in their early to mid-20s.



The injuries to the surviving man were considered serious, King said. He was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital for treatment.



