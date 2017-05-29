98-Year-Old Has Written Nearly 7,000 Letters To Troops Overseas: - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

98-Year-Old Has Written Nearly 7,000 Letters To Troops Overseas: 'I am Going To Write As Long as I Can'

Updated: May 29, 2017 7:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.