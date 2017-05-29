Memorial Day tribute at Fort Rosecrans one of many around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Vice Adm. Nora Tyson, commander of the Navy's Third Fleet, is the scheduled keynote speaker Monday at the annual Memorial Day observance at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

Tyson has been the fleet's commander since July 2015 and is the first woman to hold the post.

Previously, she was deputy commander of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command, led the USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group on its maiden deployment, and was the skipper of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan while it participated in relief operations along the Gulf Coast following Hurricane Katrina.



The cemetery will be decorated with thousands of flags planted by the public at gravesites on Saturday. Early today, elected officials, community leaders, veterans, and gold star families are scheduled to place flowers.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Cemetery officials asked attendees to park offsite and use free shuttle buses.

Numerous other Memorial Day commemorations are scheduled around San Diego County.

One of the largest will take place at the Mount Soledad Memorial in La Jolla, beginning at 2 p.m. The scheduled keynote speaker will be Capt. Howard Warner III, commander of Naval Base Point Loma.



Among many other events:



- The Vietnam Veterans of America Post 442 and Vietnamese veterans will host a Memorial Day ceremony beginning at 8 a.m., with a program of patriotic music and jazz scheduled for 1 p.m., at the Veterans Museum in Balboa Park, 2115 Park Blvd.

- The Veterans Association of North County will hold an observance at 10 a.m. at their Resource Center, 1617 Mission Ave., in Oceanside

- The USS Midway Aircraft Carrier Museum will host a blood drive and a performance by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Band Arizona beginning at 10 a.m., followed at 12:30 p.m. by a ceremony featuring the show choir Music Machine of Bonita Vista High School, at 910 N. Harbor Drive in San Diego



- The 11th annual Memorial Day ceremony at La Vista Memorial Park & Mortuary will feature guest speakers and a Navy ``two bell'' ceremony at 3191 Orange St. in National City