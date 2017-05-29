Memorial Day closures around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Federal, state and local government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
In the city of San Diego, that includes administrative offices, the Tecolote Nature Center, libraries and recreation centers.
Other public facilities that will be open include municipal golf courses, Chollas Lake, the San Vicente Reservoir, Miramar Landfill and Mission Trails Regional Park visitor center. City-run pools will be open from noon to 4 p.m.
Curbside trash pick-up will be delayed one day this week.
County of San Diego offices and libraries will also be closed.
Also closed will be community and teen centers in Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley. The 4S Ranch Sports Park office will be closed, but adult hockey activities and all fields will remain open for regular use.
County-operated parks and campgrounds will remain open.
Metropolitan Transit System trolleys and most bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule, with a special offer of one passenger free for each paid rider.
No service will be offered on most express, rapid express and rural routes. For details click here.
The North County Transit District's buses, Coaster train and Sprinter light rail line will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Vice Adm. Nora Tyson, commander of the Navy's Third Fleet, is the scheduled keynote speaker Monday at the annual Memorial Day observance at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.
