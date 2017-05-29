Friends of the Badge supports SDPD's K9 Unit

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Friends of the Badge is an annual event that brings people together to support San Diego Police officers and this year man's best friend will also be celebrated as an important partner for officers on the force.

The San Diego Police Foundation is hosting an upcoming luncheon to raise money to provide these dogs and their handlers the equipment they need to do the job.

"Our dogs can locate someone hiding deep in a building and let us know where they're at, this provides us time and distance,” said SDPD K9 Officer Larry Adair. “That time and distance lets everyone make a better decision on how things turn out. They're also very motivating. Eighty pounds of dog snapping and barking they can get people to comply."

The San Diego Police Foundation has purchased every dog for the department and training for one police dog can cost more than $12,000.

The luncheon is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6. The foundation will demonstrate some of the equipment and give attendees the chance to meet some of the officers serving our community.

