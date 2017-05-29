Small earthquake rattles mountains between San Diego and Palm Springs.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A small earthquake rattled the mountains between San Diego and Palm Springs Monday.

Automated sensors detected a magnitude 3.4 quake, with an epicenter near Anza, at 56 seconds after 12 noon Monday.

That small town is on the highway between Temecula and the Coachella Valley, about 18 miles south-southwest of Palm Springs and 63 miles north- northeast of San Diego.

No damage would be possible from a quake that small, seismologists have said.