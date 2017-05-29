Small earthquake rattles mountains between San Diego and Palm Springs.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A small earthquake rattled the mountains between San Diego and Palm Springs Monday.
Automated sensors detected a magnitude 3.4 quake, with an epicenter near Anza, at 56 seconds after 12 noon Monday.
That small town is on the highway between Temecula and the Coachella Valley, about 18 miles south-southwest of Palm Springs and 63 miles north- northeast of San Diego.
No damage would be possible from a quake that small, seismologists have said.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer and his aides met with SoccerCity investors 25 times between January 2016 and this past February, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday.
Friends of the Badge is an annual event that brings people together to support San Diego Police officers and this year man's best friend will also be celebrated as an important partner for officers on the force.
A cloudy start to the week with cooler weather for Monday and Tuesday. At the coast Monday, temperatures will hit the high 60s with high 70s for the inland communities.
Vice Adm. Nora Tyson, commander of the Navy's Third Fleet, is the scheduled keynote speaker Monday at the annual Memorial Day observance at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.
One man was killed and another injured when they were struck by a passenger train in Oceanside, authorities said Monday.
Sunday was all about those who laid their lives on the line and with the number of veterans dwindling each year, many present at a Miramar ceremony hope to keep their memory alive.
A Navy Seal team member has died after his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week demonstration over the Hudson River.