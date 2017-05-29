Grilling with Styles - Memorial Day Weekend 2017

Espresso dry rub
1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar
1/2 cup kosher salt
1/2 cup ground espresso beans
2 tablespoons ground black pepper
2 tablespoons granulated garlic
1 tablespoon ground cumin
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons cayenne
Combine all ingredients, can be stored in cool dry place for 6 months
Grilled Onions and Sweet Pepper
1 large Vidalia onion
1 bag of sweet peppers
1/4 cup oil oil
salt and pepper
Peel onion and cut into 1/2" thick slices keeping them whole. Brush with oil, season with salt and pepper and place on hot grill for 1 to 3 minutes and then turn. Finish the other side the same. For the pepper: Toss in a bowl with oil, salt and pepper. Place on hot grill and keep them moving, letting them sit for no longer that 1 minute before moving them. Cook until slightly charred
Grilled Watermelon with Arugula
1 small seedless watermelon
1 bag of baby arugula
6 oz. crumbled goat cheese
Small bottle of balsamic glaze
1/4 cup canola oil
salt and pepper
Trim the watermelon for just the fruit and then cut into 1" slices and then into squares. Brush lightly with oil on one side and place on hot grill just long enough to mark the melon, less than a minute. On a plate place a small mound of baby arugula, then the watermelon, season with salt and pepper. Now drizzle the balsamic on top and finish with crumbled goat cheese.
Strawberry Vanilla whipped cream parfait
1 pint strawberries
1 pint vanilla ice cream
1 cup fresh whipping cream
2 tablespoons sugar
Splash triple sec
1/2 cup crunchy topping
Allow ice cream to soften. Whip the whipping cream into soft peak. Fold in soft ice cream and put into a container and place back in the freezer to set, at least 1 hour. Clean and slice strawberries, toss with sugar and triple sec and set aside for 1/2 an hour. In 12 oz. glass layer the strawberries and ice cream an then finish with crunchy topping.
