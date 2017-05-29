Military service runs in this family's blood - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Military service runs in this family's blood

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A military family in Claremont said it's something that may never happen again - a father and eight of his sons went off to war and all came home alive. 

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff met two of the Booth Brothers. 

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.