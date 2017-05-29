Road rage ends with police tasering driver

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A May grey Memorial Day had two San Diego drivers seeing red after a suspected road rage incident turned violent Monday.

It was definitely not the memory Todd Vess was looking to make when, according to him, he was cutoff while driving on State Route 94.

"I was driving down [the] 94, coming to my buddies house when I got cutoff on the freeway. He [the other driver] flipped me off. We were flipping each other off - that's normal things with road rage," said Vess.

Long before he was on Interstate-5, Vess thought he had lost the other driver. He proceeded to drive more than 20 miles and then took the Balboa exit.

At the bottom of the exit there were two men pulled over and the road rage turned into a scuff.

"I grabbed a bat out of my car to keep him at bay. [He] threw the bat on the ground and he started swinging at me and we started wrestling around and thank goodness to cops were here to save me," said Vess.

According to police, the men were "actively fighting when officers rolled up. They were told to stop fighting. They were not complied with, and ultimately the robustly built man was tased," said Lt. Charles Lara, San Diego Police.

The man who was tased was treated in an ambulance at the scene. Police said he was booked into jail after he was treated at the hospital.

Officer took photos Vess' injuries to his knees.

"I should have kept on driving but I had a feeling he was going to follow me no matter where I went," said Vess.