Mount Soledad Memorial Day service honors Gold Star families

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — For a solemn occasion, hundreds surrounded Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial for the Memorial Day program emceed by AM 760's Brett Winterble.

"Memorial Day is wrapped around those who have sacrificed their lives," said Phil Kendro of the Mt. Soledad board of trustees. "It's not necessarily in honoring us veterans but it was really about those people who cannot be here anymore."

A wreath presented symbolized so many veterans lives lost.

"[It] gives us an opportunity to not necessarily be saddened by their losses and their sacrifice, but quite frankly to be emboldened by their heroism," said Capt. Howard Warner, the Commanding Officer Naval Base Point Loma.

Many veterans took time to reflect.

"You just kind of think about you're still here and they are gone," said Army veteran Bud Swartz.

For others keeping memories alive is paramount.

"It makes my heart sing," said Vietnam veteran Dalton MacDonald. "It makes me feel good - all warm inside."

The Marine Band San Diego sounded off sincere selections and the program honored Gold Star families.

"A lifetime membership from the dues my son had paid," said Laura Landaker, president of the Seven Stars Foundation.

Landaker's son was killed in Iraq in 2007

She and her husband unveiled the Gold Star families plaque.

Gold Star wives Angela Buckley, and Shirley Gaytan represented their husbands as they were honored: Jesus Tony Gaytan and Daniel Buckley Jr.

"It's gratifying to remember that nobody has really forgotten our love ones who have left to have freedom," said Shirley Gaytan.

Many dignitaries were also in attendance from congressmen, to State Assembly members and Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

The event was complete with a special fly over.

The event set a new record with almost 1,200 in attendance.