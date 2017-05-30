On The Home Front: Taking an oath to prevent veteran suicide

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On Memorial Day, some veterans are on mission as they continue their fight to prevent veteran suicide.

Marine Chris White from Houston was in San Diego two weeks ago to participate in the Silkies Hike to prevent the average 22 veterans from taking their life - no matter the generation.

"Every single one of us is fighting a battle. I just happen to be fighting the battle of suicide prevention and I am in the trenches with it. As far as I am concern, a veteran is a veteran. We are all one brotherhood at the end of the day," said White.

White founded The Veteran Suicide Prevention Project in March. He attends suicide prevention events to give speeches to veterans to show them a new sense of purpose.

By taking the oath not to commit suicide, veterans wear a dog tag with the branch, name and year the veteran committed suicide. It's then posted to a database.

"Here is the perfect platform to say you want to be a leader again. Here is an opportunity - here is a way you can be leader in suicide prevention," said White.

Starting with just 58 dog tags in March, White said there are nearly 300 veterans currently wearing a new badge of honor and counting.

"Here is the ultimate badge of honor that you get to carry forward to carry the legacy of this veteran who died from suicide," said White.

Eventually there will be an app for the Veteran Suicide Prevention Project.

If you are a veteran or know one who may be suicidal or needs help, call the VA Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.