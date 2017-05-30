On The Home Front: Taking an oath to prevent veteran suicide

An Oklahoma mother was in San Diego Monday, as she drives across the country in her 15th Caravan to Catch a Killer.
On Memorial Day, some veterans are on mission as they continue their fight to prevent veteran suicide.
A May grey Memorial Day had two San Diego drivers seeing red after a suspected road rage incident turned violent Monday.
Rookie Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam off Kyle Hendricks that helped quiet all the Chicago Cubs fans at Petco Park and overshadow a shaky day by San Diego Padres pitchers.
For a solemn occasion, hundreds surrounded Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial for the Memorial Day program emceed by AM 760's Brett Winterble.
A military family in Claremont said it's something that may never happen again - a father and eight of his sons went off to war and all came home alive.
Vice Adm. Nora Tyson, commander of the Navy's Third Fleet, was the keynote speaker Monday at the annual Memorial Day observance at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.
The county Medical Examiner's Office Monday released the name of a man killed after being struck by a passenger train.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer and his aides met with SoccerCity investors 25 times between January 2016 and this past February, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday.