Mom on cross-country trip to "catch a killer"

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An Oklahoma mother was in San Diego Monday, as she drives across the country in her 15th Caravan to Catch a Killer.

Almost 13-years-ago, Maggie Zingman's 19-year-old daughter Brittany Phillips was raped and suffocated in her Tulsa apartment.

Since then, Zingman has made it her mission to find the murderer.

Even with DNA from Phillips attacker, there have been no hits on thousands of suspects and millions in the national DNA database.

Zingman hopes her trip will bring awareness to realities of murder investigations, give a voice to victims and be seen as a stand against women's violence.

"It's crimes against women that need the DNA because they are done in shadows. I never thought she would be killed, but I never thought after 13 years we would not have the killer," said Zingman.

Visit the Caravan to Catch a Killer website to learn more about Zingman's mission.