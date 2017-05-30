Teen Hero Saves Cousin In Shooting Spree That Left 8 Dead, Inclu - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Teen Hero Saves Cousin In Shooting Spree That Left 8 Dead, Including Police Officer: Cops

Updated: May 30, 2017 6:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.