Homicide investigation underway after man found on North Park sidewalk

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Homicide detectives are searching for a suspect in the death a 38-year-old black male who was found bleeding on a North Park sidewalk.

Police reported they received a 911 call about a man who needed emergency medical care. When officers arrived after 9:30 p.m. Monday, they found a man severely wounded on the sidewalk along the 2800 block of University Avenue. They say he had trauma to his torso and may have walked for blocks, while bleeding before he collapsed.

Police performed life-saving measures before he was rushed to Mercy Hospital by paramedics. He later died around 1:30 a.m.

During their investigation, police officers blocked off University Avenue from Granada Avenue to 28th Street.

Investigators have identified the man say he was homeless, but they won't release additional information until his family is notified.