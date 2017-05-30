Car falls into large sinkhole in Lakeside, locals left without water

LAKESIDE (NEWS 8/CNS) - A large sinkhole developed in a roadway near Lakeside Tuesday.
A vehicle got stuck in the sinkhole near the intersection of Pecan Park Lane and Olde Highway 80 around 5 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The car was pulled out of the sinkhole, but problems in the area persisted.
Residents were left without water as crews worked to repair a pipe and the sinkhole.
A water truck was available to residents on Sierra Alta Way and authorities said it would stay there until water service was restored.
The sinkhole also prompted authorities to shut down Pecan Park Lane and Olde Highway 80 in the area.
There are no reports of injuries.
A car that was trapped in a large sinkhole in Lakeside has been pulled out. The sinkhole also prompted authorities to shut down Pecan Park Lane and Olde Highway 80 in the area.
Imagine having the luxury to set sail on a yacht whenever you want. Now you can. Boat sharing is hot trend on the water allowing more middle-class families to live their dreams without going broke.
A May grey Memorial Day had two San Diego drivers seeing red after a suspected road rage incident turned violent Monday.
Homicide detectives are searching for a suspect in the death of a 38-year-old black male who was found bleeding on a North Park sidewalk.
On Memorial Day, some veterans are on mission as they continue their fight to prevent veteran suicide.
After a cool and wet start to the morning, clearing is on the way for the mid-morning with a mix of sun and clouds by Tuesday afternoon.
An Oklahoma mother was in San Diego Monday, as she drives across the country in her 15th Caravan to Catch a Killer.
Rookie Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam off Kyle Hendricks that helped quiet all the Chicago Cubs fans at Petco Park and overshadow a shaky day by San Diego Padres pitchers.
For a solemn occasion, hundreds surrounded Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial for the Memorial Day program emceed by AM 760's Brett Winterble.
A military family in Claremont said it's something that may never happen again - a father and eight of his sons went off to war and all came home alive.