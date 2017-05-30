Car falls into large sinkhole in Lakeside, locals left without water

LAKESIDE (NEWS 8/CNS) - A large sinkhole developed in a roadway near Lakeside Tuesday.

A vehicle got stuck in the sinkhole near the intersection of Pecan Park Lane and Olde Highway 80 around 5 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car was pulled out of the sinkhole, but problems in the area persisted.

Residents were left without water as crews worked to repair a pipe and the sinkhole.

A water truck was available to residents on Sierra Alta Way and authorities said it would stay there until water service was restored.

The sinkhole also prompted authorities to shut down Pecan Park Lane and Olde Highway 80 in the area.

There are no reports of injuries.