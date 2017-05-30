Car removed from sinkhole in lakeside - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Car removed from sinkhole in lakeside

LAKESIDE (CNS) - A large sinkhole developed in a roadway near Lakeside Tuesday.

A vehicle got stuck in the sinkhole near the intersection of Pecan Park Lane and Olde Highway 80 around 5 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The sinkhole prompted authorities to shut down Pecan Park Lane and Olde Highway 80 in the area.

