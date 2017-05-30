Navy SEAL Killed After Fleet Week Parachute Malfunction Is Identified

A Tennessee family mourning the tragic loss of a 6-month-old baby was left reeling when they discovered his casket out of the ground and floating in water days after he was supposed to be buried.
Just 90 minutes after opening, a 10-year-old boy was thrown from a waterslide at a brand new California amusement park.
The Navy SEAL who was killed over the weekend when his parachute malfunctioned over the Hudson River has been identified as a 27-year-old Colorado man.
Speaking out for the first time since his DUI arrest over Memorial Day weekend, Tiger Woods is claiming he hadn't been drinking at the time, as a police report reveals he was found asleep at the wheel.
In a touching show of support, a group of Georgia second-graders showed their appreciation for their "remarkable" school security guard on the last day of school.
A Mississippi teen died a hero over the weekend after family says he shielded his 15-year-old cousin from gunfire in what cops have called a domestic dispute that ended up leaving eight people dead, including a police officer who responded to an initial domestic dispute call.
A female zookeeper was killed by a tiger in England in what zoo officials are calling a “freak accident.”
A Disney employee failed to tell women he was HIV-positive before having sex with them, according to authorities.
This chicken is lucky to be alive — albeit with a twisted neck — after miraculously surviving two attempts on its life.