Pelicans sick, dying along the Ventura, Santa Barbara coast

A May grey Memorial Day had two San Diego drivers seeing red after a suspected road rage incident turned violent Monday.
Homicide detectives are searching for a suspect in the death of a 38-year-old black male who was found bleeding on a North Park sidewalk.
On Memorial Day, some veterans are on mission as they continue their fight to prevent veteran suicide.
After a cool and wet start to the morning, clearing is on the way for the mid-morning with a mix of sun and clouds by Tuesday afternoon.
A car that was trapped in a large sinkhole in Lakeside has been pulled out. The sinkhole also prompted authorities to shut down Pecan Park Lane and Olde Highway 80 in the area.
An Oklahoma mother was in San Diego Monday, as she drives across the country in her 15th Caravan to Catch a Killer.
Rookie Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam off Kyle Hendricks that helped quiet all the Chicago Cubs fans at Petco Park and overshadow a shaky day by San Diego Padres pitchers.
For a solemn occasion, hundreds surrounded Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial for the Memorial Day program emceed by AM 760's Brett Winterble.
A military family in Claremont said it's something that may never happen again - a father and eight of his sons went off to war and all came home alive.
Vice Adm. Nora Tyson, commander of the Navy's Third Fleet, was the keynote speaker Monday at the annual Memorial Day observance at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.