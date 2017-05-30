Alanis Morissette's 'Jagged Little Pill' Musical to Debut May 2018, Singer Calls It a 'Dream Come True'

Michael Nance, who competed on season eight of The Bachelorette, was found dead in Texas on Monday. He was 31.
Olivia Newton-John is postponing her June U.S. and Canadian concert tour dates due to health issues.
Alanis Morissette's massively popular Jagged Little Pill album is officially getting its stage time.
The estate of The Simpsons' late co-creator, Sam Simon, has launched a new charity foundation by donating $1 million to PETA.
The Peabody award-winning The Leftovers concludes on Sunday, June 4 and through its three seasons, the show has become just as acclaimed for its music as its incredible story, writing and acting.
The actor is reflecting on a magazine profile of lauded NBA player Stephen Curry, whose childlike essence may be a distraction, the article says, but is also his greatest asset. Tucker finds himself drawn to a quote from Curry's coach: "When Stephen Curry is joyful, he is an assassin."
The police report for Tiger Woods' arrest on Monday morning has been released, and it confirms Woods' claim later Monday that alcohol was not involved in the incident. Woods was stopped by the Jupiter Police Department at 2:03 a.m. and booked in jail a few hours later on suspicion of DUI.