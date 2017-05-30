Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Michael Nance Dead at 31

The police report for Tiger Woods' arrest on Monday morning has been released, and it confirms Woods' claim later Monday that alcohol was not involved in the incident. Woods was stopped by the Jupiter Police Department at 2:03 a.m. and booked in jail a few hours later on suspicion of DUI.

