The Mystery of the Flashing Lights at the White House

Two college football fans got engaged during a game of flip cup, six years after they met while doing the same thing.
Wendy Williams fought tears on her show Tuesday as she returned from the Memorial Day weekend to honor a fan who perished in the Manchester Arena terror attack.
The ex-wife of conspiracy theorist and radio talk show host Alex Jones is opening up about their marriage amid a vicious custody battle over their three children.
Tiger Woods' seemingly idyllic family life and high-flying golf career both came crashing down in a single night on Thanksgiving weekend in 2009.
One marriage proposal got off to quite a bumpy start after a hot air balloon crashed with the Canadian couple inside.
The Cleveland police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice has been fired for lying on his job application, according to reports.
A Texas teacher’s kindhearted students raised enough money to help her cross a trip to California off her bucket list after doctors gave the 55-year-old two years to live.
Ariana Grande will appear on a Manchester stage two weeks after a suicide bombing turned her most recent concert into a scene of death and senseless violence.
A North Carolina police chief nearly became a victim himself recently after cops say three would-be burglars entered his home last week.