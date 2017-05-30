Prison inmate back in custody after walking away from Barrio Log - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Prison inmate back in custody after walking away from Barrio Logan facility

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A prison inmate who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Barrio Logan earlier this month was back behind bars Tuesday.

Israel Hernandez, 27, was arrested in the San Ysidro area Friday - 15 days after he left the facility on Boston Avenue near South 27th Street where he had been serving out the end of a two-year, eight-month sentence for vehicle theft, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He had initially been scheduled to be released on probation in March 2018.

Since March, Hernandez had been participating in a program that allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences at the reentry center, authorities said.

Hernandez was taken into custody without incident and was subsequently taken to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, according to the CDCR.

