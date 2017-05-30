Prison inmate back in custody after walking away from Barrio Logan facility

Authorities Tuesday renewed their call for information that could lead to whoever shot and killed a 28-year-old Imperial Beach man in the Skyline neighborhood a year ago.
A prison inmate who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Barrio Logan earlier this month was back behind bars Tuesday.
A car that was trapped in a large sinkhole in Lakeside has been pulled out. The sinkhole also prompted authorities to shut down Pecan Park Lane and Olde Highway 80 in the area.
Rady Children's Hospital gets a super surprise.
Fan-favorite superheroes have teamed up on a special mission to brighten the day of patients and their families.
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports on what exactly they're doing.
Imagine having the luxury to set sail on a yacht whenever you want. Now you can. Boat sharing is hot trend on the water allowing more middle-class families to live their dreams without going broke.
A May grey Memorial Day had two San Diego drivers seeing red after a suspected road rage incident turned violent Monday.
Homicide detectives are searching for a suspect in the death of a 38-year-old black male who was found bleeding on a North Park sidewalk.
On Memorial Day, some veterans are on mission as they continue their fight to prevent veteran suicide.
After a cool and wet start to the morning, clearing is on the way for the mid-morning with a mix of sun and clouds by Tuesday afternoon.