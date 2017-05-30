Authorities ask for leads in year-old Skyline murder

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday renewed their call for information that could lead to whoever shot and killed a 28-year-old Imperial Beach man in the Skyline neighborhood a year ago.

Someone inside a dark-colored sedan opened fire on Victor Vega while he was walking near the intersection of Brookhaven Road and Sears Avenue after leaving a party on the night of May 28, 2016, according to San Diego police and Crime Stoppers. The driver sped off and headed east on Brookhaven Road.

Vega died at the scene. despite efforts to save his life.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call police at 619-531-2293. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or by contacting the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.