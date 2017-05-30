Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Blasts 'Infowars' Host: 'He's a Really Unhappy, Disturbed Person'

Tiger Woods' seemingly idyllic family life and high-flying golf career both came crashing down in a single night on Thanksgiving weekend in 2009.
One marriage proposal got off to quite a bumpy start after a hot air balloon crashed with the Canadian couple inside.
The Cleveland police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice has been fired for lying on his job application, according to reports.
A Texas teacher’s kindhearted students raised enough money to help her cross a trip to California off her bucket list after doctors gave the 55-year-old two years to live.
Ariana Grande will appear on a Manchester stage two weeks after a suicide bombing turned her most recent concert into a scene of death and senseless violence.
A North Carolina police chief nearly became a victim himself recently after cops say three would-be burglars entered his home last week.
A 73-year-old fisherman’s survival was nothing short of a miracle after a great white shark violently jumped into his boat.
A 70-year-old Washington woman survived for five days with only two bananas and two bottles of water for nourishment after her car careened down an embankment, her family said.
There’s nothing like a nice dip in the pool over Memorial Day weekend, no matter what species you are.