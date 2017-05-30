College Football Fans Get Engaged During Flip Cup Game, 6 Years After Meeting During One

Wendy Williams fought tears on her show Tuesday as she returned from the Memorial Day weekend to honor a fan who perished in the Manchester Arena terror attack.
The ex-wife of conspiracy theorist and radio talk show host Alex Jones is opening up about their marriage amid a vicious custody battle over their three children.
Tiger Woods' seemingly idyllic family life and high-flying golf career both came crashing down in a single night on Thanksgiving weekend in 2009.
One marriage proposal got off to quite a bumpy start after a hot air balloon crashed with the Canadian couple inside.
The Cleveland police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice has been fired for lying on his job application, according to reports.
A Texas teacher’s kindhearted students raised enough money to help her cross a trip to California off her bucket list after doctors gave the 55-year-old two years to live.
Ariana Grande will appear on a Manchester stage two weeks after a suicide bombing turned her most recent concert into a scene of death and senseless violence.
A North Carolina police chief nearly became a victim himself recently after cops say three would-be burglars entered his home last week.
A 73-year-old fisherman’s survival was nothing short of a miracle after a great white shark violently jumped into his boat.