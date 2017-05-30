San Diego Sheriffs investigating suspicious death in Rancho Sant - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Sheriffs investigating suspicious death in Rancho Santa Fe

RANCHO SANTA FE (CNS) - A person was found dead under suspicious circumstances Tuesday at a Rancho Santa Fe home, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a reported assault in the 17200 block of La Brisa made the discovery shortly before noon, according to sheriff's officials.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate the fatality, Lt. Mike Muncie said.

The identity of the deceased and details on the circumstances of the death were not immediately available.

