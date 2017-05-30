Priyanka Chopra & Kaya Scodelario: Future Bond Girls?

When James asks Kaya Scodelario and Priyanka Chopra about the gossip around them being future Bond girls, the two begin to wonder what a female James Bond would look like, and what that would mean for men seeking parts traditionally held by women.
James asks Zac Efron and Zach Woods about growing up and James randomly pegs one of Efron's old nicknames, Z-Bone, before educating his guests on the band O-Town (James's nickname for Orlando Bloom).
After James asks Al Madrigal and Andrew Santino about some less-than-memorable stand-up experiences, Jim Carrey recalls a night he took on a hostile audience for two hours.
James and Jennifer Lopez take their dance abilities and fitness to a new level when they sign up for a dance class taught by toddlers -- snacks included.
James and Katy Perry set off in the carpool lane, singing some of Katy's classics and new music, and James asks Katy about taking the beef with Taylor Swift off the grill.
When James asks Ewan McGregor about a photo he posted of himself in the car, Ewan gives James an incredibly hard sell on why he's ready for his edition of Carpool Karaoke.
As part of his duties for #LateLateStyles week, Harry helps James get to work, singing songs off his new album, trying out some aggressive outfits and working famous lines from "Titanic" and "Notting Hill."
Before they found their way into entertainment, James and Harry Styles had a long history of messing up employment opportunities when the need to sing overcame them at the worst possible times on the job.
Harry Styles surprises everyone by walking out from the curtain and delivering the monologue, touching on the latest Donald Trump headlines and a man who tries to bribe police with Taco Bell.