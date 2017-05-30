Priyanka Chopra & Kaya Scodelario: Future Bond Girls? - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Priyanka Chopra & Kaya Scodelario: Future Bond Girls?

When James asks Kaya Scodelario and Priyanka Chopra about the gossip around them being future Bond girls, the two begin to wonder what a female James Bond would look like, and what that would mean for men seeking parts traditionally held by women.

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-05-30 21:51:22 GMT

