Officers respond to report of armed man at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A spokeswoman for the Orlando International Airport says authorities are responding to a report of an armed man in the rental car area.
Spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell tells the Orlando Sentinel that law enforcement officers are on the scene Tuesday night.
The airport tweeted that the area had been contained and there was minimal impact to operations. Images posted on social media showed a heavy police presence in the area and passengers were worried about missing flights. The Florida Highway Patrol tweeted that all roads to the airport were shut down, with "zero exceptions." Authorities warned people to stay in their vehicles and away from law enforcement.
Fennell didn't immediately respond to a message left by The Associated Press. Police referred calls to the spokeswoman.
Earlier this year, authorities say an Alaska man killed five people inside a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Incident ongoing involving man w/ weapon in terminal - Level 1 A-side, rental car area. Police on scene, area contained. Min impact to ops.— Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) May 31, 2017
