Lincoln High School names interim campus leader

A single mother in La Mesa who was desperate for help wrote a letter and was shocked by the response.
Community leaders are urging San Diego state assembly members to support a bill that would create an independent review process for deadly officer-involved shootings in California.
The controversial question of who should be the principal of Lincoln High School was partially answered Tuesday when the San Diego Unified School District appointed an interim campus leader for the next school year.
A 71-year-old Rancho Santa Fe man was found dead at his home under suspicious circumstances Tuesday, authorities reported.
Three alleged members of the Tijuana-based Hooligans Motorcycle gang were in federal custody Tuesday in connection with a sophisticated scheme that resulted in the theft of more than 150 Jeep Wranglers in San Diego County since 2014.
A ruptured water main created a roadway sinkhole that snared an Uber car and left some nearby homes briefly without water service early Tuesday.
Authorities Tuesday renewed their call for information that could lead to whoever shot and killed a 28-year-old Imperial Beach man in the Skyline neighborhood a year ago.
A prison inmate who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Barrio Logan earlier this month was back behind bars Tuesday.
Rady Children's Hospital gets a super surprise.
Fan-favorite superheroes have teamed up on a special mission to brighten the day of patients and their families.
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports on what exactly they're doing.