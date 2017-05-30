Push to pass bill on police shooting investigations

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Community leaders are urging San Diego state assembly members to support a bill that would create an independent review process for deadly officer-involved shootings in California.

AB 284 is scheduled for a vote on Thursday.

The bill would give local police and district attorneys the ability to ask the state attorney general's office to investigate police shootings.

The vote comes 7 months after the fatal shooting of Alfred Olango by police officers in El Cajon.

Olango's father spoke out in support of the bill Tuesday.

"The system is broken. It is because the mayor, the district attorney, police chief and police union are working like one body," he said.

The bill is opposed by law enforcement groups who say it duplicates existing oversight protocols.