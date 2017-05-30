Zevely Zone: Rebuilding her home while she rebuilds her life

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A single mother in La Mesa who was desperate for help wrote a letter and was shocked by the response.

Tori Mauricio wrote a letter to Rebuilding Together San Diego, a non-profit organization that helps families in need.

Deanne Hutchison took one look at the property and called reinforcements.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff shows us how strangers and kindness teamed up for a story book ending.

Rebuilding Together San Diego has repaired more than a 1,000 homes in the past 20 years.