Issa stands on roof looking at protesters below

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Walking toward the edge of his Vista district office building, Rep. Darrell Issa had a birds-eye view of the protest below.
"Looking up and seeing him on the roof was the most surreal thing I have ever seen," said demonstration organizer Ellen Montanari.
Photo courtesy of Mike Levin via Twitter
Montanari leads weekly demonstrations outside Issa's every Tuesday morning since President Trump's inauguration.
"There are hundreds of hours that go into putting these rallies on," she said.
Montanari says Issa brushed her off when she asked him a question Tuesday.
"He turned over to me and I extended my hand to him to shake his hand and he told me to step away," Montanari said. "He said 'step away you're a protester' and I said 'we'll actually I'm a constituent.'"
Unusual behavior, she said, from the often fairly kind congressman.
"When he's in town and he comes out, he's very cordial, we're very cordial," said Montanari. "People ask questions, he answers and I don't know what was wrong with him today."
Darrell Issa took to twitter posting "Spent the morning talking with constituents gathered outside the office today then popped upstairs to take a quick pic."
Spent the morning talking with constituents gathered outside the office today, then popped upstairs to take a quick pic! pic.twitter.com/K2CFdenOIj— Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) May 30, 2017
"He did not come across the street to talk to any of the rally participants, he only came over to deliver a piece of cake," Montanari said.
Four photos from Issa show him across the street handing a slice of carrot cake to a lone Trump supporter named Shawn.
"He represents us, we pay his salary, we do want to hear from him," said Montanari. "But what we don't want, is him speaking disrespectfully about and to the people in his district. I draw the line.
"It doesn't surprise me that it went viral because it was such an odd moment to see a representative standing up on a roof"
