Gordon Ramsay Critiques Stephen's PB&J

'The F Word' star Gordon Ramsay makes Stephen's dream come true by yelling at him while he makes a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.
'The F Word' star Gordon Ramsay makes Stephen's dream come true by yelling at him while he makes a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
'Hamlet' star Oscar Isaac had the pleasure of being slapped repeatedly by the late, great Carrie Fisher.
White House press corps member April Ryan examines the complicated duties of a reporter covering the Trump administration.
Fresh off of his fat joke about the President at the Vatican on Wednesday morning, Pope Francis stops by The Late Show to keep the Trump burns rolling.
Kevin Spacey hints that his fictional 'House of Cards' character might be slightly more developed than the real-life President.
Ben Platt had Stephen in tears from the opening song of his Tony-nominated performance in 'Dear Evan Hansen.'
'Wakefield' star Jennifer Garner uses her uncanny salesmanship technique to endorse 'The Stephen Colbert Show' AKA 'The Late Show.'
'Big Brother' host Julie Chen had some surprising news for the reality show contestants who were sequestered during the 2016 election.
Netflix's "War Machine" star Brad Pitt cozies up by Stephen as they contemplate humanity's most puzzling uncertainties.