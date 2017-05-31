Husband of Mary Kay Letourneau files for separation

FILE - In this March 21, 2002, file photo, Vili Fualaau watches as his lawyer speaks during opening arguments in a $1 million lawsuit in Kent, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

SEATTLE (AP) — The man who married his former sixth-grade teacher after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation from her.

King County court records show 33-year-old Vili Fualaau asked the court for a legal separation from 55-year-old Mary Kay Letourneau on May 9.

Letourneau is a former suburban Seattle teacher who became tabloid fodder when she was convicted in 1997 of raping the then 12-year-old Fualaau. She was 34 and a married mother of four when the relationship began.

The couple married on May 20, 2005, in Woodinville, Washington, after she served a 7½-year prison term for child rape. They have two daughters together.