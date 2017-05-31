Plans for Del Mar pot festival go up in smoke

DEL MAR (NEWS 8) - The Del Mar Fairgrounds Board on Tuesday voted to place a hold on a medical marijuana festival set for September.

Military veteran Joshua Boody, who uses marijuana to cope with his injuries, was one of dozens of people who addressed the AG Board at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

"Lead, follow or get out of the way. We need a place where people can use medical marijuana responsibly in an area where they can converse with other people who are like-minded," he said.

The man behind the Goodlife Festival is Lawrence Bame. He had a deal in place to have the festival take place on September 23rd.

Bame had signed a contract in March with the fairgrounds general manager, but without the authorization from the fair board.

"What we want to do is bring education to the table," said Bame.

Del Mar Deputy Major Dwight Worden said "if private people want to test that, that's one thing, but for a public agency and public property to test that - that's entirely imprudent."

After taking public comment on Tuesday night, the board voted 7 to 1 to table a decision to allow the festival.

The board wants direction from the state on how to proceed with cannabis events on state grounds.

"Nobody wants to sign on the bottom line with the threat of the federal government," said Bame.

Some Del Mar residents said they are just worried about the message that would be sent.

"Marijuana is legal, but if the state is seen as promoting marijuana, I think that it sends the wrong message to our youth," said Del Mar resident, Jonathan Polikoff.

The board also voted unanimously to rescind the current contract between the event promoter and the fairgrounds; however, they will reconsider if the promoter can ensure the event will comply with federal laws.