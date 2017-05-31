Coronado pushes back against transitional home plan - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Coronado pushes back against transitional home plan

Posted: Updated:

CORONADO (NEWS 8) - A historic mansion in Coronado is set to be converted into transitional housing for victims of sex trafficking, but neighbors said they are not happy about it.

While many are sympathetic to the cause, they are upset that a group from out-of-state is being allowed to set up the home in the middle of their community.

News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Coronado where neighbors voiced their concerns at a forum Tuesday night.

