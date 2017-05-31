EXCLUSIVE: Denée Benton Goes From 'UnREAL' to Tony-Nominated Broadway Debut

Dani Mathers is still dealing with the consequences of body shaming a 70-year-old woman at an L.A. Fitness last July.
"I felt every emotion that I could possibly feel in the past four weeks," Andy Karl tells ET by phone in May, about a week after it was announced he had been nominated for a Tony Award for his portrayal of Phil Connors in the adaptation of Groundhog Day, a musical based on the popular Bill Mu...
Each season of Broadway brings about a slate of unexpected performances and plenty of unforgettable moments. While the 2016-2017 season didn't see any new show rise to Hamilton-like popularity -- it's hard for any TV show, film or stage production to reach that level of pop culture zeitgeist ...
A longtime scene-stealer on TV -- thanks to her many supporting roles as Jackie on Roseanne, Carolyn Bigsby on Desperate Housewives, Dr. Jenna James on Getting On and Sarah on Horace and Pete -- Laurie Metcalf simply owns the Broadway stage. There's no competing with the longtime actress, who...
Following a breakout year that earned her fan-favorite status on Lifetime's UnREAL and a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Denée Benton has squarely established herself as a leading lady to root for.
Admittedly, Corey Hawkins forgot all about the Tony Award nominations, which were announced the morning of Tuesday, May 2. He was, after all, at the 2017 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit honoring Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garçons and the "art of the in-between" just the n...
It may seem odd that an actor as firmly associated with New Yawk as Danny DeVito would wait till his early 70s to make his Broadway debut, in this year's revival of Arthur Miller's The Price. Mind you, DeVito -- who's actually a Jersey boy, born in Neptune Township and raised in Asbury Park -...
By the time she was cast as a heroic pilot in the musical Come From Away, first-time Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella had played both Amelia Earhart and Peter Pan onstage. "There's just something about me being up in the air that feels right," Colella tells ET.