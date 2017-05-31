Tonys 2017: The Standout Performances on Broadway

By the time she was cast as a heroic pilot in the musical Come From Away, first-time Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella had played both Amelia Earhart and Peter Pan onstage. "There's just something about me being up in the air that feels right," Colella tells ET.

