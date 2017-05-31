Man with shotgun allegedly opens fire downtown

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A man with a shotgun allegedly opened fire in the downtown area early Wednesday, but no one was injured.



Someone reported hearing possible gunshots in the vicinity of Fifth Avenue and Cedar Street shortly before 2:30 a.m., according to San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez.

Police say witnesses called 911 after they heard gunfire erupt. When officers showed up, their K-9 unit approached the armed man near Cedar Street. They say he walked about two blocks while shooting off multiple weapons, including a shotgun, mini-rifle and a lot of ammunition.

"I was sitting there and had the TV on and heard bang, bang, bang, and I didn't think it was gunshots, then I heard the echo of the building," Mark Chammasa said.

Officers say he had one gun in his hand and another firearm in a sling over his left shoulder. They found casings on the streets. Police say the man did not appear to be under the influence of drugs.

"I don't see any indication of that, that he's impaired. He's pretty cognitive and answering our questions," Sgt. Jerry Owens, San Diego Police said.

Responding officers caught up to the suspect, Jason Thomas Turner, 42, about a block away and arrested him without incident, Hernandez said. The motive for the shooting was unknown.

Turner was subsequently booked into jail on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, according to jail records.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Friday.